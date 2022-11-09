Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis.

East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.

Step by step, Amy Pugh said she is filled with regret whenever she decided to walk along East Due West Avenue.

“I thought since it’s such a short distance I would walk to grab a drink,” Pugh said. “However, the roads are so unsafe, there are no sidewalks. I noticed one truck has come through multiple times probably going 70 miles an hour.”

They are issues Tommy Wilemon said he and other neighbors watch dozens of people face daily.

“It’s very dangerous,” Wilemon said.

When he heard the news about the deadly suspected hit-and-run crash, Wilemon said his heart broke.

“That strip is too narrow,” Wilemon said. “People cannot walk in a ditch.”

To make matters worse, Tommy said the streetlight has been out for weeks and is right above where Saturday night’s deadly crash.

“I reached out to my city council representative Emily Benedict and she said first to report the streetlight out and I did,” Wilemon said.

After getting the notification, WSMV reached out to NES and asked why they hadn’t fixed the streetlight and they said crews will be out to fix the light as soon as possible. While Mayor John Cooper does have a plan set to install sidewalks in dozens of neighborhoods, East Due West Avenue was not one of them. We asked the mayor’s office on Tuesday if they would consider adding this road, however, as of this writing, we have not heard back.

“The bottom line is this neighborhood does not have the infrastructure for the volume of pedestrians traffic for this to be a safe neighborhood for pedestrians,” Wilemon said.

Although Metro Police has not released the cause of Saturday night’s wreck, Pugh believes it may just be the beginning.

“If they don’t do something about these streets and sidewalks, it’s going to continue,” Pugh said.

While they wait for a push for change, neighbors said they’re also warning those walking to continue to be careful.

