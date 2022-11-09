Gov. Lee joined by wife on stage during emotional victory speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was reelected Tuesday night. This victory keeps Republicans in control of the statewide office. Governor Lee’s victory speech became emotional after his wife Maria joined him on stage. She’s been battling cancer for months.

In August, Governor Bill Lee announced his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma. It’s a type of cancer that can affect your lymph nodes, spleen, and bone marrow.

Governor Lee said because of the cancer, he was not sure his wife would be with him on Election Day as votes were being counted.

When Maria joined Governor Lee on stage for his victory speech, they were both holding back tears. The crowd cheered as they celebrated Lee getting to serve another term and his wife being healthy enough to share those moments with him.

“I’m grateful to the Lord for the goodness and mercy he’s shown me so far in this journey and I’m especially grateful for this guy right here for his love and support and walking beside me from the very beginning,” said Maria.

During Lee’s victory speech, Maria expressed how thankful she is for the support from her loved ones, her husband’s constituents, and her team.

“I’ve just been so grateful and deeply touched for the many, many prayers that have been said on my behalf and for Bill. God is answering your prayers. Be encouraged. He is answering them and I’m doing well and for that, I’m truly grateful his kindness has been great and very evident in his journey so far,” Maria said.

While Maria undergoes cancer treatment, her team members are working to continue her Tennessee Serves initiative which is aimed at encouraging people in the Volunteer state to serve others.

Visit the Just Serve website to learn more about the First Lady’s Tennessee Serves initiative.

Maria said everyone’s prayers are being answered because she is doing well with her cancer treatments.

