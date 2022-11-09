Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Portland alderman who was exposed by WSMV4 Investigates for making racist comments lost his bid for mayor Tuesday night.

Thomas Dillard’s bid for mayor also cost him his seat as an alderman.

A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed Dillard repeatedly made racist comments to his biracial neighbors. Police body camera footage captured the racist slurs.

While Dillard was widely criticized for his actions, the city found they could not remove him from his alderman post because of his racist statements.

However, when Dillard announced he was also running for mayor, the city attorney successfully filed a motion to force him to step down, citing the city’s charter that a sitting alderman cannot run for mayor.

According to the Sumner County election commission, Dillard received 176 votes, compared to the 1,040 votes received by the sitting mayor, Mike Callis.

