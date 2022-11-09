Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor

Portland Alderman Thomas Dillard is under fire for making a racial slur.
Portland Alderman Thomas Dillard is under fire for making a racial slur.(WSMV)
By Jeremy Finley
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Portland alderman who was exposed by WSMV4 Investigates for making racist comments lost his bid for mayor Tuesday night.

Thomas Dillard’s bid for mayor also cost him his seat as an alderman.

A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed Dillard repeatedly made racist comments to his biracial neighbors. Police body camera footage captured the racist slurs.

While Dillard was widely criticized for his actions, the city found they could not remove him from his alderman post because of his racist statements.

However, when Dillard announced he was also running for mayor, the city attorney successfully filed a motion to force him to step down, citing the city’s charter that a sitting alderman cannot run for mayor.

According to the Sumner County election commission, Dillard received 176 votes, compared to the 1,040 votes received by the sitting mayor, Mike Callis.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bill Lee's wife, Maria, joins him on stage during his victory speech
Gov. Lee joined by wife on stage during emotional victory speech
Hospital exam room
Tennessee Majority Leaders introduce new bill aimed at protecting children from ‘gender mutilation’
Eleven vehicles are involved in this crash on I-65 in Millersville.
Major wreck closes I-65 in Millersville for hours
WSMV noon temps
Wednesday morning FIRST ALERT forecast