First Alert Forecast: Another Comfortable Day in the 70s

We can expect more all-day sunshine this Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s for most of the Mid State this afternoon. All will stay quiet tonight with lows in the upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

The calm weather will continue going into our Thursday, but we’ll see clouds increase a thicken up throughout the day. Temperatures stay in the 70s for the afternoon.

As we head into our Friday, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the track of Tropical Storm Nicole. As Nicole moves up through Florida, we’re still keeping a close eye on how fast it will take a turn to the northeast once it gets into Georgia. An earlier turn means little to no rain in the Mid State, but we’ve been seeing more changes in the forecast that have Nicole beginning that turning much later. As of now, it does look like we’ll see rain from Nicole Thursday night and into Friday morning, but still fine-tuning the details on how far west that rain can make it.

A big cool down is coming this weekend with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday during the day and overnight lows dropping into the 20s.

That cooler weather will continue into early next week with highs near 50 on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.