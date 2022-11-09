First Alert Forecast: Absolutely Gorgeous Wednesday, but Expect Changes Soon

One more day of day of dry and warm conditions. Some rain and colder air follows into the weekend.

Quiet tonight with lows in the upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

The calm weather will continue going into our Thursday, but we’ll see clouds increase and thicken up throughout the day. Temperatures stay in the 70s for the afternoon.

Friday, Tropical Storm Nicole is moving through Florida, It will take a turn to the northeast once it gets into Georgia. An earlier turn means little to no rain in the Mid State, but we’ve been seeing more changes in the forecast that have Nicole beginning that turning much later. As of now, it does look like we’ll see rain from Nicole Thursday night and into Friday morning, but still fine-tuning the details on how far west that rain can make it. Right now totals are .25″ west of I-65 and 1.5-2″ east of I-65.

A big cool down is coming this weekend with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday during the day and overnight lows dropping into the 20s.

That cooler weather will continue into early next week with highs near 50 on Monday.

Tuesday expect rain with highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday partly cloudy with a high in the low 50s.

