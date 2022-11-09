LIVE: CMA Awards Red Carpet arrivals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 56th Annual CMA Awards returns to Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, winners in two categories were revealed.

Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce won for their CMA Musical Event of the Year nomination, produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Cody Johnson picked up the win for CMA Music Video of the Year, directed by Dustin Haney.

Wednesday’s show beings at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

The evening will be capped with the Entertainer of the Year award. The nominees are Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

