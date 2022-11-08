Teenager missing out of Cheatham County

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing for nearly one week.

According to the CCSO, Chandler Wilson was last seen on Wednesday, November 2. She also goes by Chandler Easterwood. She was allowed to leave Sycamore High School that day and has not been seen since, according to a person in charge of her care.

A spokesperson for CCSO said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been apprised and will be investigating her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Chandler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff at 615-792-4341.

