Search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash in Clarksville continues

A white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are still looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians and then sped off on Tuesday afternoon.

According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.

One of the victims was air-lifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

CPD officers are searching the Chrysler, which likely has front-end damage, a missing passenger-side mirror, and a cracked windshield.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 931-648-0656.

