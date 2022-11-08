Search for suspect in Clarksville hit-and-run continues

A white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said they have located the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run accident after the driver struck two pedestrians Tuesday afternoon.

According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away. Police reported Wednesday the vehicle had been found, but provided no other information.

One of the victims was air-lifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment. That person is in stable condition.

CPD officers are searching the Chrysler, which likely has front-end damage, a missing passenger-side mirror, and a cracked windshield.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 931-648-0656.

A white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marijuana
Teacher’s assistant found with marijuana in his lunchbox
Police lights generic.
Convicted felon caught while driving stolen car
WSMV Landen Guye
Blood drive to raise funds for teens injured in crash
Slavery banned from Tennessee constitution
Tennesseans vote to remove slavery from state constitution
Slavery banned from Tennessee constitution
Slavery banned from Tennessee constitution