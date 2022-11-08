Police arrest woman who attacked and forced husband out of car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Monday after officers observed someone falling out of her illegally parked vehicle.

According to an affidavit, 45-year-old Misty Fain was illegally stopped at the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Hermitage Avenue on Oct.16. Officers said they watched a man fall out of the passenger seat and into the busy intersection before Fain sped off.

Officers identified the man as Fain’s husband David Moore.

According to Moore, the two were arguing about directions before the incident. Fain insisted she should drive instead so the two switched seats while stopped at a red light.

Once in the driver’s seat, Fain began yelling and hitting Moore repeatedly. Moore dialed 911 out of fear for his safety.

Fain reportedly hit Moore in the face several times, breaking his glasses.

Moore told officers that Fain became visibly more upset once she saw he had called the police and threw his phone out of the window. Fain then forced Moore out of the car, which officers observed.

The 911 call was received by officers and Moore could be heard saying “stop hitting me, you broke my glasses” before the call was disconnected.

Moore had multiple cuts, scrapes and scratches on his face and bottom lip, according to officers.

Fain was arrested on Monday and currently has four active charges, including reckless driving, evading arrest, domestic assault and driving on a suspended license. She remains in custody on a $4,000 bond.

