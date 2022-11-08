Illegal dumping leads to trash build up in Germantown alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An alley in the Germantown neighborhood is seeing trash pile up. People say furniture, bulky electronics, even medical waste are being disposed of right outside their back door. Neighbors say they’ve reached out to the city, but so far nothing has been done.

Each day when Judy Thompson leaves her Phillips Street home, she gets in her car and is met with a growing mess.

“This is what we put up with,” she says.

She points out a TV, mattress, and bottles of beer lay in the grass across the alley. She doesn’t know the people who put it there, but she’s seen them and caught them in the act.

“I don’t know where she came from,” Thompson says. “I saw her, because my room is right there, she’s pulling a headboard.”

Thompson says she reported the mess to Hub Nashville and Metro City Councilman, Freddie O’Connell, a month ago. However, she says the mess remains.

The problem is no one seems to know who the land belongs to. When WSMV looked at the Davidson County Property Assessor’s website, it shows it belongs to Captain D’s on the other side of the fence.

“I’m not even sure what else is in that grass back there because I haven’t ventured back there,” explains Thompson.

O’Connell tells us it’s a frustrating situation, but the city is aware and working to address the problem.

“We’re tired of looking at it, but we can’t get somebody to clean it up, remove the stuff, cut the grass, make it look like it’s supposed to,” Thompson says.

For more on illegal dumping go to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

