Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville

Homicide investigation in a South Nashville neighborhood.
Homicide investigation in a South Nashville neighborhood.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to police, two men were shot at a home on Sycamore Road around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, near Geodis Park. One of the victims is dead and the other was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital.

Homicide detectives remain at the scene as they await the necessary warrant to search the home.

A homicide investigation in a South Nashville neighborhood near Geodis Park.
A homicide investigation in a South Nashville neighborhood near Geodis Park.(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Clarksville shooting
Man shot while driving in Clarksville
Trash piling up in Germantown Alley
Illegal dumping leads to trash build up in Germantown alley
Trash piling up in Germantown Alley
Trash piling up in Germantown Alley
Monday evening news update
Monday evening news update