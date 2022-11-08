Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to police, two men were shot at a home on Sycamore Road around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, near Geodis Park. One of the victims is dead and the other was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital.

Homicide detectives remain at the scene as they await the necessary warrant to search the home.

A homicide investigation in a South Nashville neighborhood near Geodis Park. (WSMV)

