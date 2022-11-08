First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry until Friday

Sunshine returns Wednesday along with warm air. A taste of winter arrives this weekend.

Tonight clouds will continue to dissipate. Expect lows in the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise, Wednesday.

Wednesday will be brighter with more sunshine than today and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Much of the same for our Thursday as the calm weather pattern will continue across the Mid State. Temperatures stay in the 70s and we’ll see some good afternoon sunshine.

Friday, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the path of, what is now, Tropical Storm Nicole. As Nicole moves up through Florida we’ll be watching to see how hard of a right turn it will make as it gets into Georgia. A harder turn out to sea means no rain in the Mid State, but more of an inland path will bring some rain to parts of Middle Tennessee. As of now the best chance for rain is east of I-65 but that could change over the next couple of days. The plateau could pick up an inch of rain. It will be a breezy day with the high in the upper 60s Friday.

BIG cool down coming for the weekend with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday during the day and overnight lows dropping into the 20s! There is a slight chance of showers lingering into Saturday with breezy conditions.

That cooler weather will continue into early next week with highs near 50 on Monday.

Tuesday expect a chance of showers with a high again near 50.

