First Alert Forecast: Brighter, Warm Election Day

The Total Lunar Eclipse happens overnight, as we transition into early Election Day. Clouds will prevent many from seeing it in our area, but it’ll last long enough to give most people at least a brief glimpse. The partial eclipse starts at 3:09 AM. The total eclipse (when the full moon will look orangey-red) will begin at 4:16 AM. The maximum total eclipse is at 4:59 AM. Total eclipse ends at 5:41 AM. The moon then will set at 6:24 AM.

After a variably cloudy and mild start, more sunshine will develop as we head into Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday will be similar with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Much of the same for our Thursday as the calm weather pattern will continue across the Mid State.

Friday there’s the potential of tropical remnants that, as of now, look to miss most if not all of the Mid State. So, for now, Friday is looking dry with a high near 70 but that could easily change in the coming days. It will be breezy.

Much colder air will arrive in time for the weekend with temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday. Morning lows will dip to the 20s and 30s.

Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with the high in the low 50s.

