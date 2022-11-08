First Alert Forecast: Afternoon Sunshine with Temps in the 70s

We’ll see more sunshine this afternoon as temperatures hold steady in the lower to mid-70s for the day.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s for the day.

Wednesday will be a very similar day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Much of the same for our Thursday as the calm weather pattern will continue across the Mid State. Temperatures stay in the 70s and we’ll see some good afternoon sunshine.

As we head into our Friday, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the path of, what is now, subtropical storm Nicole. As Nicole moves up through Florida we’ll be watching to see how hard of a right turn it will make as it gets into Georgia. A harder turn out to sea means no rain in the Mid State, but more of an inland path will bring some rain to parts of Middle Tennessee. As of now the best chance for rain is east of I-65 but that could change over the next couple of days.

BIG cool down coming for the weekend with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday during the day and overnight lows dropping into the 20s!

That cooler weather will continue into early next week with highs near 50 on Monday.

