Fairview man accused of putting murder victim in freezer appears in court

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Fairview man accused of killing a man and putting him in a freezer was in court Monday afternoon.

Michael Charles Lee was charged last month with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. Police responded to the Lee family home after being tipped off by a witness that a homicide had occurred.

When police arrived, they found Carr’s body wrapped in plastic inside a freezer in the home’s basement.

On Monday, Michael Lee’s case was turned over to the Williamson County Grand Jury after a preliminary hearing. His bond remains at $2 million.

Angeline Lee, Michael’s wife, was charged as being an accessory to the homicide. Her case was also turned over to the grand jury. Her attorney offered to waive her preliminary hearing if the state would agree to reduce her bond to $75,000. The request was granted.

Accessory to homicide charges against Dennis Carr, the couple’s son, were dropped.

In October, police said Michael Lee put a ball into a sock and beat Carr to death. He told police he put Carr’s body into the freezer “in an attempt to protect his family” and then threw away his makeshift weapon.

Angeline Lee was questioned by police about Carr’s death. She said Carr had been “disrespecting her,” and later, her husband came to her and said he thought he had killed Carr. She told police “looking back,” she should have called 911.

Neighbors told WSMV 4 last month the Lee family had lived in their Fairview home for about two years, and they were very friendly and helpful members of the community.

“I was shocked because they are good people,” one neighbor said.

WSMV 4 will continue to follow this case and provide new information as it becomes available.

