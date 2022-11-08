Blood drive to raise funds for teen survivors of deadly crash

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance will be inviting the public to donate blood in honor of five Cheatham County teenagers who were victims of a deadly crash in October.

On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held inside the Pleasant View Baptist Church gymnasium at 2555 Hwy. 49 E. The event will be held in memory of Landen Guye.

Guye was a 17-year-old Sycamore High School senior who was killed on Oct. 14 along Gallatin Pike in Madison.

According to Metro Police, Guye’s vehicle was hit by a pickup truck driven by a man accused of shooting and killing another man just minutes before the crash. In addition, four of Guye’s friends, Mae Brown, Hunter Marcum, Haleigh Matheson and Josh Widner were also critically injured in the crash.

“The death of a loved one takes a toll on the family and friends that have been left behind,” said Jennifer Hamblin, a former Cheatham County School Board member who will be organizing the blood drive. “I feel it is so very important for the community to rally around the Guye family. This is a great opportunity to do just that.”

Each person that donates blood, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the families of the injured teenagers to help with medical bills.

“Landen’s life was a testimony for the Golden Rule. I can’t think of a better way to honor him and also help Mae, Hunter, Haleigh and Josh,” said Jerry Antonie, regional director of operations for Blood Assurance. Blood donors are urged to visit www.bloodassurance.org/inmemoryoflandenguye to schedule an appointment to donate. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

