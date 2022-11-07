U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepted some items that were taken to space and were returned to the Naval Medical Research Unit in San Antonio.

During a presentation at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan returned a command coin and a logo sticker that he took with him on his nine-month journey on the International Space Station.

Morgan, the first Army physician in space, launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan to the ISS aboard a Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft on July 20, 2019.

During his time in the space station, Morgan participated in several medical and technological experiments and tasks, as well as several planned high-profile space walks.

“It was an incredible personal honor to meet Col. Morgan,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Ewell Hollis, NAMRU San Antonio’s executive officer. “NAMRU San Antonio is both humbled and proud to have seen our logo so prominently displayed and carried to space on the exact day of the 50th Anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission.”

According to Hollis, of Nashville, Tenn., the naval medical research community continues to partner with NASA.

“The list of future astronauts from the ranks of Military Medicine will only continue to grow based on the inspiration from trailblazers such as Dr. Morgan,” Hollis said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.