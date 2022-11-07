Some Middle Tennessee schools close to contain flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A surge of flu cases has caused some Midstate schools to shut down classes.

Coffee County Schools are closed Monday, November 7, and Perry County Schools are closed both November 7 and 8 with several students out sick.

According to the CDC, Southeastern and South-Central states are reporting the most flu cases. So far, 730 people have died from the flu this year, including two children.

Health officials report that hospitals have not been this inundated with flu patients since the swine flu outbreak in 2009. Now, doctors are urging everyone to get their flu shots ahead of the holiday season.

“If you get it now, two weeks will be just before Thanksgiving. A lot of people will be traveling and getting together with family. Obviously, that is a chance to get exposed unexpectedly. We’ve seen rises during those same types of events in the past with COVID,” said Dr. Gill Wright, director of the Metro Nashville Public Health Department.

Doctors are saying it’s especially important to get your flu shot this year because the virus has mutated quite a bit.

On Wednesday, November 9, you can get free flu shots at the Lentz Public Health Center and four other locations in Nashville. This is part of a statewide vaccination event called “Fight Flu TN” with vaccine events being held in every Tennessee county.

For a complete list of places participating in “Fight Flu TN,” which includes free flu shots, click here.

