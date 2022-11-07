Man shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville.

Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim.

Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route until the scene is cleared.

Officials believe this was an isolated incident and are asking anyone in the immediate area of Wild Fern Lane, Tobacco Road, and Sandburg Drive to review their security cameras for any activity between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.

The victim was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with a video that shows that vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Steinlage at (931) 648-0656.

