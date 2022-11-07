Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash near Madison


Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead on Sunday morning after a suspected hit-and-run crash on Saturday night on E Due West Avenue.

Family members said 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was last seen in the roadway.

The suspected vehicle is believed to have front end damage to the passenger side as well as broken glass from the headlight where Rodriguez was hit.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver involved in this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lebanon PD
Lebanon PD, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigating school threat
Officials take steps to tackle homelessness
Committee to decide which homeless encampments may get housing options first
Officials take steps to tackle homelessness
Officials take steps to tackle homelessness
A Davidson County resident enters an early voting location on Thursday to vote.
Davidson Election Commission release list of voters who received incorrect ballot