Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash near Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead on Sunday morning after a suspected hit-and-run crash on Saturday night on E Due West Avenue.

Family members said 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was last seen in the roadway.

The suspected vehicle is believed to have front end damage to the passenger side as well as broken glass from the headlight where Rodriguez was hit.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver involved in this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.