Lebanon PD, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigating school threat

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department along with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a threat was made against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD).

On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat.

Officials are working to identify the original source of the threat and Lebanon PD said they have no information to substantiate the threat.

The LSSD had been notified and they released a statement to parents:

“I wanted to call and let you know that the Lebanon Police Department working along with the Sheriff’s office SRO division made us aware of a social media post from this weekend, although not perceived as a threat, it was still concerning. Both agencies have been and are continuing to look into the post but at this point cannot determine where or who it came from. The investigation will continue and always, regardless of how small the matter may seem, the safety of our students and teachers is our first priority. Having said that, I hope you all had a great weekend, and we look forward to seeing students tomorrow.”

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

“We appreciate the relationship we have with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and their SRO division. They are dedicated to their schools, and we are happy to assist them in keeping our students and teachers safe,” added Lebanon PD Chief Mike Justice.

