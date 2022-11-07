Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Robertson County

The man was pulled over and handcuffed on the Bethel Road exit ramp off I-65 before giving troopers the slip.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night.

According to Smokey Barn News, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit ramp off I-65 North late Sunday night. The man was handcuffed behind his back when fled troopers on foot toward Highway 31 West.

THP troopers, along with Millersville Police, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department, and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department, are actively searching the area for a Black man roughly 22-28 years old with dreadlocks. The man had a white shirt on, black sweatpants, and was not wearing shoes.

He is believed to still be handcuffed behind his back.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV suspect search
Search underway for handcuffed man in Robertson County
WSMV Titans lose
Titans lose to Chiefs in overtime
Families left homeless after apartment fire
Families left homeless after apartment fire
Nashville native accepts items taken to space returned to NAMRU San Antonio
U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space