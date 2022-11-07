Franklin Co. deputies investigating school threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after threats were found written on a wall at Franklin County High School.

The Sheriff’s Office has extra personnel at the school to increase security as the investigation continues through the remainder of the day.

“Our office takes these threats seriously and is working diligently to handle this investigation quickly,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

We’ll update this story when more information is available.

