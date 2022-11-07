First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry Days Ahead

Showers diminish giving way to more sunshine and warm afternoon. Cool down in store for the weekend.

Tonight a clearing sky with temperatures back down into the 50s.

More sunshine tomorrow afternoon with a few clouds, temperatures hold steady in the lower to mid-70s.

Wednesday will be similar with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Much of the same for our Thursday as the calm weather pattern will continue across the Mid State.

Friday there’s the potential of tropical remnants that, as of now, look to miss most if not all of the Mid State. So, for now, Friday is looking dry with a high near 70 but that could easily change in the coming days. It will be breezy.

A chill down is coming for the weekend with temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday! Morning lows will dip to the 20s and 30s.

Monday expect a partly cloudy sky with the high in the low 50s.

