First Alert Forecast: Some Morning Showers, Warm Days Ahead

Cruz Medina tells us what to expect during the work week in the First Alert forecast.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Some showers through early tomorrow give way to drier weather next week.

Overnight some showers with areas of fog that could be dense, low in the low 60s.

Monday a few morning showers then a mostly cloudy day with a warm afternoon in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant, with afternoon highs in the middle 70s which is above average for this time of the year.

Wednesday and Thursday will also be warm in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine.

A cold front moves through on Friday. This will cause clouds to increase across our area and a few showers can’t be ruled out. It will be breezy. Highs then will only climb into the 60s, and temperatures will continue to fall from there as a cold front passes through. Behind this front, our winds will turn northerly allowing for cooler temperatures to rush in.

Saturday will start in the mid 30s, with a high only in the low 50s.

Sunday look for sunshine with the high only reaching the upper 40s.

