First Alert Forecast: Lingering Showers and Afternoon Sunshine

A few lingering rain showers to start off our Monday so be sure to take that umbrella with you to start off the day.

As we head to the afternoon the last of the showers will taper off and the clouds will start to give way to sunshine. Highs today top off in the lower to mid-70s and lows tonight back down into the 50s.

We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow afternoon as temperatures hold steady in the lower to mid-70s for the day.

Wednesday will be a very similar day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Much of the same for our Thursday as the calm weather pattern will continue across the Mid State.

As we head into our Friday we’ll be keeping a close eye on some potential tropical remnants that, as of now, look to miss most if not all of the Mid State. So, for now, Friday is looking dry with a high near 70 but that could easily change in the coming days.

A big cool down is coming for the weekend with temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday!

