Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe was abducted.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for an abducted 13-year-old from San Antonio.

Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. She was last seen Aug. 20 wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

Law enforcement officials believe she is with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who has been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, no other description given.

A UHaul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE44935 was previously announced as the vehicle they were in, but it has since been found.

Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV flu vaccine
Tips for avoiding the flu this season
WSMV sick patient
Some Middle Tennessee schools close to contain flu
A forecast track shows the likely path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, TN.
3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center