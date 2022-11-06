Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion


By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 6, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing.

There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing.

All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

Two Powerball players in Middle Tennessee selected the Power Play option and won $150,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

Those tickets were purchased at HP Max Fuel Express, 26425 Main St., Ardmore, and Kroger, 4400 Lebanon Rd., Hermitage.

Two Powerball players in Pulaski and Dyersburg in West Tennessee each won $50,000. Those tickets were purchased at Bad Habits, 208 E. Grisby St., Pulaski, and QMart, 1325 E. Court St., Dyersburg.

Monday’s $1.9 billion jackpot, which is a world record, has a cash option of $929.1 million. Monday’s drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot run has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner. The only other Powerball jackpot run to reach 41 straight drawings ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.

