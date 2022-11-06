One person dead after head-on crash in Trousdale County

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and one is injured after a two-vehicle head-on crash on Saturday in Trousdale County.

According to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 11 a.m. on US-231 near Hunter’s Point Bridge.

65-year-old Rodney Clark, of Richmond, TX was killed in the crash. According to a THP preliminary report, Clark was not wearing a seatbelt. He was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima.

Clark was driving north on US-231 and crossed into the Southbound lane where he hit a 2009 750 GMC Utility hauling a trailer, driven by 49-year-old David Hammontree, of Lebanon, head-on.

Hammontree was injured during the crash and THP reported he was wearing a seatbelt.

All Trousdale County Emergency Services, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation responded.

The highway was closed for about three hours on Saturday after the crash.

