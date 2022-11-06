Murfreesboro apartment fire leaves more than 8 homeless

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 8 people are now without a home after a Murfreesboro apartment complex caught fire Saturday morning.

People living in these units say it all happened within minutes, as smoke filled their homes, and before they knew it, everything was gone.

When officials arrived at 600 Dusan Blvd, they saw flames coming through the roof of a single-story apartment building.

“I was just flabbergasted, upset scared, you name it, that’s what I felt because I didn’t know what had gone on,” Kathleen Ralyon said.

One minute Ralyon said she was lying in bed Saturday morning and in an instant, she heard a loud bang and her walls rattle.

“I thought my neighbor’s dresser had fallen again because it was like a big boom and then the next thing, I know I yelled to see if she was okay,” Ralyon said.

That’s when Ralyon said her apartment was instantly filled with smoke.

“Then I got up and looked outside and saw smoke coming out of the roof. I went back in grabbed my purse, keys, and got out of there,” said Ralyon.

Ralyon left her apartment just seconds before flames shot out of the roof and spread to all 8 apartments.

“Flames were coming out of the sport here and out of the hole up there,” Ralyon said.

Firefighters began to attack the fire, and crews ensured all residents were evacuated and accounted for.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

“It looks like burnt saw dust…all over everything in there. Everything’s covered and we had to go in,” Ralyon said.

Ralyon and many others said they lost everything. Clothes, shoes, and mementos were all gone, but Ralyon said there is still one thing she is grateful for.

“I’m physically okay, which is the best thing, you know stuff can be replaced, but lives can’t,” Ralyon said.

Red Cross was called for eight residents of the affected building. Officials said no one was injured during the fire.

While people search for a new home, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

