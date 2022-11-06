‘Gunshots are normal’: Neighbors say after fatal shooting at North Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are still investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Nashville.

Neighbors in that area said that shootings are a growing issue. Some have said shootings happen at that complex all off the time. This time, police found a man with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

“It’s senseless. It’s pointless and there’s no reason for it,” said Shannon Bellflower, one of the apartment complex’s tenants.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Metro Police said crews found the victim in the Paddock at Grandview Apartment Complex minutes after neighbors called hearing gunshots.

“Gunshots are normal, cops walk up all the time and ask me if I see anything whenever I’m on my balcony,” said Bellflower. “I normally don’t see anything, but I always hear something. I just can’t tell them where or what happened.”

Bellflower said she and her neighbors hear gunshots at least once a month and that the issue doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

“I’m sick of it,” said Bellflower. “I mean it’s such a commonplace occurrence it’s unfortunate and I wish it wasn’t so.”

After the shooting on Friday, the man was taken to the Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“Shootings aren’t uncommon and death isn’t uncommon,” said Bellflower.

Although Bellflower said her heart breaks for the families losing loved ones, she doesn’t see any changes happening any time soon.

“There is not much to say when it’s just something that always happens all the time,” said Bellflower. “It’s just an ongoing problem.”

Homicide detectives are now looking into what led to the shooting.

