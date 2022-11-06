‘Gunshots are normal’: Neighbors say after fatal shooting at North Nashville apartment complex

Neighbors say it’s just an ongoing problem.
Metro police are investigating a shooting out of an apartment complex in North Nashville, Neighbors Tell WSMV4 crews this seems to be a growing issue.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are still investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Nashville.

Neighbors in that area said that shootings are a growing issue. Some have said shootings happen at that complex all off the time. This time, police found a man with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

“It’s senseless. It’s pointless and there’s no reason for it,” said Shannon Bellflower, one of the apartment complex’s tenants.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Metro Police said crews found the victim in the Paddock at Grandview Apartment Complex minutes after neighbors called hearing gunshots.

“Gunshots are normal, cops walk up all the time and ask me if I see anything whenever I’m on my balcony,” said Bellflower. “I normally don’t see anything, but I always hear something. I just can’t tell them where or what happened.”

Bellflower said she and her neighbors hear gunshots at least once a month and that the issue doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

“I’m sick of it,” said Bellflower. “I mean it’s such a commonplace occurrence it’s unfortunate and I wish it wasn’t so.”

After the shooting on Friday, the man was taken to the Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“Shootings aren’t uncommon and death isn’t uncommon,” said Bellflower.

Although Bellflower said her heart breaks for the families losing loved ones, she doesn’t see any changes happening any time soon.

“There is not much to say when it’s just something that always happens all the time,” said Bellflower. “It’s just an ongoing problem.”

Homicide detectives are now looking into what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

#1 Vols fall to Georgia, 27-13
‘It hurts, I am not going to lie’: Vols fans disappointed after game between Georgia
#1 Vols fall to Georgia, 27-13
#1 Vols fall to Georgia, 27-13
One dead after North Nashville shooting
One dead after north Nashville shooting
Versus Tennessee
Vols suffer first loss, fall to Bulldogs 27-13