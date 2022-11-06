First Alert Forecast: Warmer to start the week

Daylight Saving Time ended at 2am this morning. Remember to set your clocks back an our if you haven’t done so already. Our sunset today will be before 5pm.

A few showers moved through earlier this morning, and more passing showers cannot be ruled out as we go throughout today. Skies will stay variably cloudy throughout the day, but afternoon highs will still likely make it into the lower and middle 70s! More mild weather is on the way for the start of the work week.

Tuesday/Election Day will be partly cloudy and pleasant, as will Wednesday. Temperatures both of those days will be in the middle 70s which is above average for this time of the year. Thursday will also be warm in the mid 70s.

A cold front moves through on Friday. This will cause clouds to increase across our area and a few showers can’t be ruled out. Highs then will only climb into the 60s, and temperatures will continue to fall from there as a cold front passes through. Behind this front, our winds will turn northerly allowing for cooler temperatures to rush in. Highs by next Saturday may only make it into the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.