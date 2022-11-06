8 people displaced after fire at Murfreesboro apartment fire


MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday morning, the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire in the 600 block of Dusan Boulevard around 9:37 a.m.

When officials arrived, they saw flames coming through the roof of a single-story apartment building.

Firefighters began to attack the fire, and crews ensured all residents were evacuated and accounted for.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Red Cross was called for eight residents of the affected building.

No one was injured during the fire and the cause is under investigation by the MFRD.

