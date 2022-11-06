Davidson Election Commission release list of voters who received incorrect ballot


A Davidson County resident enters an early voting location on Thursday to vote.
A Davidson County resident enters an early voting location on Thursday to vote.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission has released a supplemental list of early voters who received an incorrect ballot due to district misassignment.

The list includes names of 438 voters who may cast a provisional ballot on Tuesday at the Davidson County Election Commission office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

ARE YOU ON THE LIST? Click to see list of voters who received incorrect ballots

The provisional ballot will contain the voter’s corrected district(s) and will be counted in the event an election contest is filed. After presenting photo ID, voters will be given a personalized envelope containing their ballot. These special provisional ballots will only be available at the Election Commission office on Tuesday.

The Election Commission said Thursday that 212 votes were cast wrong – 190 ballots in congressional districts, 16 in state senate races and six in state house races.

Several Goodlettsville residents also reported going to the polls to vote early and not finding the city election on their ballots. Some people reportedly outside the Goodlettsville city limits were able to cast a ballot.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

ACLU sues over Davidson County ballot issues
ACLU files lawsuit against Nashville, state leaders after election missteps
Voting concerns
Election officials search for answers for voters getting wrong ballots
200+ votes cast in wrong places
Voters casting ballots in wrong district won’t get to re-vote

Latest News

Officials take steps to tackle homelessness
Committee to decide which homeless encampments may get housing options first
Officials take steps to tackle homelessness
Officials take steps to tackle homelessness
Murfreesboro Apartment Fire
8 people displaced after fire at Murfreesboro apartment fire
Powerball
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion