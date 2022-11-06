Davidson Election Commission release list of voters who received incorrect ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission has released a supplemental list of early voters who received an incorrect ballot due to district misassignment.

The list includes names of 438 voters who may cast a provisional ballot on Tuesday at the Davidson County Election Commission office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The provisional ballot will contain the voter’s corrected district(s) and will be counted in the event an election contest is filed. After presenting photo ID, voters will be given a personalized envelope containing their ballot. These special provisional ballots will only be available at the Election Commission office on Tuesday.

The Election Commission said Thursday that 212 votes were cast wrong – 190 ballots in congressional districts, 16 in state senate races and six in state house races.

Several Goodlettsville residents also reported going to the polls to vote early and not finding the city election on their ballots. Some people reportedly outside the Goodlettsville city limits were able to cast a ballot.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.