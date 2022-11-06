Committee to decide which homeless encampments may get housing options first

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A committee that decides which homeless encampment would be tackled first said a decision on which camps would go first could come as soon as Wednesday, and those camping in Brookmeade Park could be one of the first.

Recent movements in tackling homelessness in Nashville picked up speed after $50 million was approved to take on the issue.

A Camp Prioritization Committee was created to check for vulnerability, safety and health to decide which camps should be prioritized for housing first.

Committee members said they consider several factors when they arrange the camps including many people have a lot of their housing documents in place.

Here’s why they said Brookmeade Park homelessness encampment could be at the top of the list.

“The size of the camp, although numbers have gone down considerably in the last year,” Lisa Wysocky, a member of the committee, said. “I think the location because it is prone to flooding, and I think just the people who are there individually score pretty high on the vulnerability index. Those things combined would make that one of the first to be considered.”

Wysocky said one the prioritization list is done, one of the departments it will go to is Metro Homeless Impact Division.

MHID said once it gets the assessment, the department along with partners will begin assisting the unhoused in the camps who need housing options.

“The $50 million has already created opportunities to being increasing housing options which is aligning with efforts to house residents at the outdoor communities. This work includes expansion already underway with mobile housing navigation, expanding hotel room inventory, incentivizing landlords to lower their qualification barriers and increasing housing vouchers through MDHA. Simply put, this means that we are doing the hard work needed to provide housing options, thanks to the historic investment.

“It is a difficult task to make sure a critical decision but as we’ve always said, homelessness is a community issue and requires the community to work together to make this occurrence rare in our great city. We are focused on the ultimate goal – saving lives and protecting some of our most vulnerable residents. The Mayor’s historic investment and the renewed collaborative community spirit will bring about the change we’ve been working towards.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.