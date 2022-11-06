Bond revoked for Smith Co. teacher charged with sex crimes

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The bond of a middle school teacher and coach charged with various sex offenses has been revoked, the district attorney announced Saturday.

Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane revoked the bond for Jamal Carter on Friday after a motion filed by the District Attorney’s office. Carter was a physical education and basketball coach at Smith County Middle School at the time of his arrest in March 2022.

The basis of the bond revocation was violation of a condition that Carter was ordered to have no social media accounts as a condition of bond.

At the hearing on Friday, the State called multiple witnesses to show that Carter has violated this bond condition by maintaining multiple social media accounts. Kane ordered the bond to be revoked and he will be held in custody until his trial.

Carter was arrested on March 14 by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Carter was suspended by the Smith County Schools system and barred from having contact with the school system or students, as well as receiving several other bond conditions, including a prohibition from maintaining social media accounts.

In April 2022, the Smith County Grand Jury returned a sealed indictment charging Carter with three additional counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and three additional counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

