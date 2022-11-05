Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Carmyn Gutierrez, Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 12 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night.

Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:

Gallatin was unable to score during Friday’s game, and Cane Ridge took home a win with a final score of 48-0.

Beech defeated McGavock with a final score of 49-22.

Hendersonville takes home a loss against Smyrna, the final score was 27-3.

Page wins against Green Hill with a final score of 48-21.

Pearl-Cohn crushed Jackson South Side with a final score of 38-0.

East Nashville takes home the win in a close game against White House, the final score was 14-0.

Ravenwood loses against Germantown, the final score was 30-20.

Brentwood wins the game against Collierville with a final score of 17-7.

Pope John Paul wins against Briarcrest, the final score was 35-13.

For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.

