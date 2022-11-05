Neighbors concerned after East Nashville shooting sends woman to hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville shooting on Thursday night sent one woman to the hospital and those who live in the area said Incidents like that didn’t happen often, but it all changed about three or four months ago.

Metro Nashville police are searching for who fired shots while neighbors worry about the frequency of violent crimes in the area.

“So much foolishness has been going on in the past three months. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” said a neighbor who heard Thursday night ’s shooting and spoke to WSMV 4′s Tosin Fakile anonymously for safety reasons. “Right at 11:40, I was sitting on my couch watching movies and I heard three noises. So, I paused the movie, and I heard like four more gunshots. So I was like, I was startled.”

MNPD said about a dozen shots were fired near the condos on North Seventh Street, which is close to Main Street in East Nashville. Metro Police believe it was a drive-by shooting.

“It’s very scary and disturbing especially because I have little ones. So, they’re not comfortable; I’m not comfortable with them just being out being kids,” the anonymous woman said. She believes the violence in the neighborhood comes from elsewhere.

“When we say community over here, we’re a community right here. We all take care of each other’s kids. We pitch in with each other,” the woman said. “That’s what kind of people we are. So, we know it’s outsiders that’s coming to do this. It’s nobody here. It’s outsiders coming in.”

Police said a woman who was outside at the time of Thursday night’s shooting was hit in the leg but is expected to be okay.

The anonymous neighbor who spoke to WSMV 4 said there is no security for the MDHA housing on the street, and they don’t know if the cameras work.

