Hendersonville PD search for missing 12-year-old boy

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department is looking for 12-year-old Camari Dixon who went missing Friday night.

Police have spoken with Dixon’s friends and family but have not been able to locate where he is or who he may be with.

Camari Dixon is five feet four inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants with a blue stripe, a blue t-shirt and possibly a white hoodie.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111.

Those with information may also contact Detective Denning with the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

