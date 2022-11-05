First Alert Forecast: Windy & Wet Start to the Weekend

Showers are inbound this morning. You’ll want to keep your umbrella handy throughout the day!

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of the Mid-State and will continue until 4 pm. South winds will be sustained 15-25 mph, but may gust as high as 40 mph.

These breezy south winds kept our temperatures in the 60s to start the day. Rain is moving in West to East this morning, and will continue to do so throughout the rest of the morning. Periods of rain can be expected today. With the clouds and rain, temperatures will only rise into the 60s and low 70s.

By this evening, most rain will be occurring in far eastern counties toward the Cumberland Plateau. The rest of us will be left with plenty of clouds.

Tomorrow, skies will be variably cloudy, but a decent amount of sunshine can be expected. A stray showers cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday/Election Day will be partly cloudy and pleasant, as will Wednesday. Temperatures both of those days will be in the middle 70s which is quite warm for this time of the year.

On Thursday and Friday, a weakening cold front will approach the area. Clouds will increase as a result, and a few showers cannot be ruled out late Thursday and throughout the day on Friday.

