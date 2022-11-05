First Alert Forecast: Much Quieter to End the Weekend

The front that brought us showers will continue pushing east overnight allowing for a much calmer Sunday! Daylight Saving Time ends tonight at 2am. Remember to set your clocks back an our before heading to sleep.

Overnight, a few showers will be possible mainly toward the Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures will be in the 50s to start out your Sunday, and the winds will relax as a front continues to march east away from the Mid-State. Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and highs to top out in the middle to upper half of the 70s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out mainly for counties east of I-65.

Tuesday/Election Day will be partly cloudy and pleasant, as will Wednesday. Temperatures both of those days will be in the middle to upper 70s which is above average for this time of the year. Thursday will also be warm in the mid 70s.

A cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday. This will cause clouds to increase across our area and a few showers can’t be ruled out. After the front passes through, our winds will turn northerly allowing for cooler temperatures to rush in. Highs by next Saturday may only make it into the 50s.

