TSU athletes take part in No Trash November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University (TSU) Athletics teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to take part in a cleanup event on Friday.

The event, Nobody Trashes Tennessee, is part of a month-long statewide initiative created by TDOT. No Trash November was created to encourage Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities.

“Our Big Blue pride runs deep and we are proud to play a role in keeping our community clean and safe by hosting a cleanup during No Trash November,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen.

More than 100 TSU coaches, student-athletes and athletic department staff helped clean up Ed Temple Boulevard from Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevard to Clarksville Highway.

TSU athletes and athletic staff help clean up Tennessee. (Tennessee State University)

“We are thrilled to have TSU Athletics as a No Trash November campaign partner again this year,” said Denise Baker, transportation program supervisor of TDOT. “TSU is joining volunteers from across the state that are coming together in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter in Tennessee.”

During last year’s initiative, over 1,000 people volunteered and more than 46,000 pounds of litter was collected.

To find a local cleanup and to register your group, visit https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/no-trash-november. To highlight litter prevention actions throughout the month, use the hashtags #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember across all social media platforms.

