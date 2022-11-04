Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nolensville city officials offered apologies Thursday night for their role in a ticket fixing scandal.

WSMV4 Investigates revealed how the city’s police chief, Roddy Parker, was fixing tickets for commissioners and how frustrated police officers felt the chief was unfairly showing favoritism to commissioners.

Records show that Parker changed Vice Mayor Wendy Cook-Mucci’s ticket to a warning, and voided Commissioner Lisa Garramone’s speeding ticket.

Cook-Mucci told WSMV4 Investigates that she did not recall the tickets and asked that a third party investigate the ticket fixing to show full transparency to citizens.

The Nolensville Board of Commissioners met Thursday night with citizens either voicing support for the police chief and commissioners or scolding them for their behaviors.

While neither Parker nor Garramone would answer questions from WSMV4 Investigates, both addressed the citizens at the meeting.

Garramone, visibly crying while making her statement, apologized for knowing that her ticket had been voided but not saying anything, believing that the chief had the authority to change tickets.

“It has never been my intention to get special treatment while commissioner,” Garramone said.

Parker apologized to the city staff and citizens saying he tried to keep the peace between commissioners and the police force but it “blew up in my face.”

The commissioners ultimately voted to ask the district attorney to review the ethics investigation into the ticket fixing, conducted by the town’s attorney, that found the chief and commissioners violated the town’s ethics policies.

