Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus.

St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said.

The private all-girls high school hasn’t returned WSMV’s request for comment on how many students or teachers got sick.

Midstate parents like Stephanie Shields weren’t shocked to hear of a school wrestling with the flu and RSV. She has a school-aged son at home with both viruses.

“Well, it’s hit my house. My son has RSV and the flu at the same time,” Shields said. “I’m not surprised. When I went to get tested, of course, I had to get tested too, the place was packed, so the numbers are growing.

According to data from the Metro Nashville Health Department, hospital visits in Davidson County for flu-related illnesses jumped sharply last week.

Statewide, Tennessee is one of 12 states ranking “high” for flu activity, CDC data shows.

“We’re always telling the kids was, stay safe, don’t eat after others and don’t take things and drink things that don’t belong to you, and definitely wash your hands,” parent Nathan Hill said.

The CDC says the best way to reduce your risk of the flu is to get vaccinated every year.

