Missing 19-year-old found safe after search: TBI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef, a 19-year-old woman who had been missing since Sunday night, has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Crews searched for Van Kleef all week. Her parents Amanda and Lawrence Van Kleef told WSMV earlier this week Michaelle came to Wilson County to study at a dog-training facility. It was her first time away from her family and she was supposed to fly back to Boston Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.