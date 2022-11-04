Man found dead on train tracks in Madison

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near the train tracks at Nashville National Cemetery.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.

The medical examiner is at the scene and early evidence points to the man being hit by the train.

The cemetery is located on Gallatin Pike South, just north of Briley Parkway in Madison.

