Man found dead on train tracks in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.

The medical examiner is at the scene and early evidence points to the man being hit by the train.

The cemetery is located on Gallatin Pike South, just north of Briley Parkway in Madison.

BREAKING: Metro Police are investigating a death after a man’s body was found on train tracks that go through the Nashville National Cemetery. Police say a passerby located the man on the tracks. Right now there’s no evidence of foul play. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/f5nUcUzvSH — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) November 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.