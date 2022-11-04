Lebanon PD welcomes furry new member

LPD new police canine officer
LPD new police canine officer(Lebanon Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) announced they have welcomed a new four-legged member to the team.

New member Donner was born in Middle Tennessee and recently graduated from Canine Command LLC as a dual-purpose canine. He will be working for LPD as a police canine officer.

LPD released a short biography of Donner on Twitter:

“Donner enjoys spending time with his family when he is not working. Donner likes chasing leaves and playing with his Kong in his free time. He always strives to be a good boy. We are confident he will serve the city and department for a long fulfilling career.”

Lebanon Police Department

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The historic house was set for demolition on Friday morning but proprietor was able to stop the...
Demolition of Hancock House called off amid family protests
WSMV Hancock House
Hancock House escapes demolition
WSMV train death scene
Man found dead on railway tracks in Madison
WSMV homicide scene
Man found dead after North Nashville shooting