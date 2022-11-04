Investigation ongoing after teen shot at Clarksville Halloween party

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot last month at a Halloween party.

At about 2 a.m. on Oct. 29, police responded to the Cloverland Event Center, 1411 Tylertown Road, in response to the shooting, according to a media release.

Police said a Halloween party planned for 50 to 60 people ended up being a gathering of about 160 people. A fight broke out between two females and a few males at the party, police said, and shots were fired.

Several vehicles were hit by gunfire, and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the cheek. The suspects are 18-22 years old and could possibly be driving a grey vehicle. Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact Detective Howard at (931) 648-0656, ext. 6662.

The Clarksville Police Department is advising owners and managers of special events and venues to vet their clients before coming to an agreement on an event.

“CPD has seen a recent pattern where a renter might misrepresent their intentions,” the Clarksville Police Department release said. “We have seen where these events have resulted in violent conduct, including gunshots or other extensive damage to the facility. Additional considerations should include ensuring that maximum capacity is not exceeded and include some type of security.”

