Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

This deadly shooting is now being investigated as a homicide after a man was found dead in a parked van outside a North Nashville apartment complex.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking into a shooting at an apartment complex where one man was found dead in the parking lot.

According to police at the scene, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. They arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a van parked in the middle of the lot at the complex.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives remain at the scene as the investigation into what led to the shooting continues.

A man was found dead in this van outside an apartment complex in North Nashville.
A man was found dead in this van outside an apartment complex in North Nashville.(WSMV)

